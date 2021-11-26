How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

No. 1 Georgia (11-0) travels to Georgia Tech (3-8) this Saturday for the latest installment of Clean Old Fashion Hate.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the last game of the regular season.

Where, When?

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets mascot Buzz and Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg after a game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 27

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium — Atlanta, Ga.

Watch

TV: ESPN on ABC

On the call: Bob Wischusen (play by play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter).

Listen

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Michael Barnett (94) celebrates after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; ESPN College Football logo on a tv camera prior to the game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV (try it free)

Series history

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling (3) talks to Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have the edge in the lengthy history of their rivalry against Georgia Tech.

UGA owns the all-times series lead over the Yellowjackets. Georgia has 68 wins, 39 loses, and five ties in the 112 game series history.

The Bulldogs dominated Georgia Tech in the last meeting in 2019. Last year’s contest was cancelled due to COVID-19 impacts.

Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, and more helped the Dawgs win 52-7 over Tech in 2019. Georgia Tech has suffered from growing pains since departing from the triple-option offense.

Matchup Predictor

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Solomon Kindley (66) and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) and defensive back Ameer Speed (9) celebrate with fans after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a 97.0% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift (7) is pushed out of bounds by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Lance Austin (17) in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellowjackets began the season with a quality win over, at the time, No. 21 North Carolina and kept it close in a 14-8 loss to Clemson.

Since Georgia Tech’s win over UNC, the Yellowjackets are 1-6.

Georgia Tech is 0-3 and has given up 43 points per game in its last three matchups, while scoring 20 points per game over that stretch.

They’ll meet a Georgia team who is undefeated since a loss to Florida in November of 2020. The No. 1 Bulldogs are giving up a nation’s best 7.5 points per game, while scoring 40.3 per game.

One of the only hopes Georgia Tech has to give the Bulldogs a game is the possibility of UGA looking ahead to a top-3 clash in the SEC Championship a week from Saturday.

Expect the Bulldogs to take shots early and then rely heavily on the run game as the reserves get their chance in the last game of the regular season.

Dawgs win 48-3.

