How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) will take on rival Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday night in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.
The Yellow Jackets are one of the surprises of the ACC this season under new head coach Brent Key, who has led Georgia Tech to a fourth-place spot in conference standings after finishing last season 5-7.
The SEC East champion Bulldogs are on a historic 28-game win streak ahead of a pivotal matchup with No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship next week.
Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:
When, Where?
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium — Atlanta, Ga.
Watch
TV: ESPN on ABC, FuboTV (watch here)
On the call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline).
Listen
Satellite Radio: XM 191
Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)
Stream
Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV (try it free)
Series history
Georgia owns the all-times series lead over Georgia Tech (70-39-5) through 114 meetings. The Bulldogs have reeled off five-straight wins, including a 37-14 drubbing a year ago in Athens.
Matchup Predictor
Georgia has a 92.6% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.
Georgia injury report
OG Tate Ratledge: Questionable (knee)
DL Warren Brinson: Questionable (calf)
WR Ladd McConkey: Questionable (ankle)
WR Rara Thomas: Questionable (foot)
WR C.J. Smith: Questionable (knee)
DB Julian Humphrey: Questionable (shoulder)
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Questionable (forearm)