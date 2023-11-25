How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) will take on rival Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday night in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

The Yellow Jackets are one of the surprises of the ACC this season under new head coach Brent Key, who has led Georgia Tech to a fourth-place spot in conference standings after finishing last season 5-7.

The SEC East champion Bulldogs are on a historic 28-game win streak ahead of a pivotal matchup with No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship next week.

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:

When, Where?

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium — Atlanta, Ga.

Watch

TV: ESPN on ABC, FuboTV (watch here)

On the call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV (try it free)

Series history

Georgia owns the all-times series lead over Georgia Tech (70-39-5) through 114 meetings. The Bulldogs have reeled off five-straight wins, including a 37-14 drubbing a year ago in Athens.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 92.6% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Georgia injury report

OG Tate Ratledge: Questionable (knee)

DL Warren Brinson: Questionable (calf)

WR Ladd McConkey: Questionable (ankle)

WR Rara Thomas: Questionable (foot)

WR C.J. Smith: Questionable (knee)

DB Julian Humphrey: Questionable (shoulder)

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Questionable (forearm)

