Advertisement

How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

John Shelton
·2 min read

No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) will take on rival Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday night in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

The Yellow Jackets are one of the surprises of the ACC this season under new head coach Brent Key, who has led Georgia Tech to a fourth-place spot in conference standings after finishing last season 5-7.

The SEC East champion Bulldogs are on a historic 28-game win streak ahead of a pivotal matchup with No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship next week.

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:

When, Where?

(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)
(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium — Atlanta, Ga.

Watch

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TV: ESPN on ABC, FuboTV (watch here)

On the call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Listen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Syndication: <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/louisville/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Louisville;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Louisville</a>
Syndication: Louisville

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV (try it free)

Series history

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia owns the all-times series lead over Georgia Tech (70-39-5) through 114 meetings. The Bulldogs have reeled off five-straight wins, including a 37-14 drubbing a year ago in Athens.

 

Matchup Predictor

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a 92.6% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Georgia injury report

(Photo by <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nhl/players/4817" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Eakin;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Eakin</a> Howard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Full injury report here

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire