How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Florida

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) is set to take on Florida (4-3) on Saturday.

Both teams are coming off a bye week. UGA’s last contest was a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky and Florida’s was a 49-42 loss to LSU.

This is the first time since 2017 the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party isn’t a top-10 matchup.

Florida has bragging rights after a 44-28 victory in last year’s matchup, and the top-ranked Bulldogs look to grab the title back in 2021.

Where, When?

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Fla.

Watch

TV: CBS

On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) Gary Danielson (color) and Jamie Erdahl (sideline).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: CBS Sports app, fuboTV (try it free)

Series History

The University of Georgia leads the Florida Gators 53-44-2 in the overall series between the two rivals. The series began in 1904, but Florida didn’t score their first points in the series until 1926. The Dawgs shut out the Gators in the five games of the series.

In 2020, Florida got its first win in the series since 2016 with a 44-28 win that slotted the Gators for an SEC Championship bid.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 80.2% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

Georgia got beat soundly by the Gators in 2020, and I don’t think the Bulldogs have forgotten that bad taste in their mouths.

UGA is 11-0 since that day in Jacksonville last year.

These are two very different teams in 2021. This Georgia defense may be one of the best units we’ve ever seen.

The Bulldogs are giving up 6.6 points per game (1st), 3.57 yards per play (1st) and 208 total yards per game (1st). And trust me, the stats that show UGA’s dominance on that side of the ball don’t stop there.

Florida enters the matchup ranked ninth in total offense, averaging 501 yards per game. Where the Gators suffer is turnover margin. Florida maintains a minus-7 differential, compared to Georgia’s plus-3.

UGA will be getting back multiple key players that have missed time with injuries.

Starting corner Ameer Speed, starting safety and interception leader Chris Smith and slot receiver Arian Smith, the fastest player on the Bulldogs’ roster, are expected to be back versus the Gators, along with J.T. Daniels at quarterback.

I expect some crafty play-calling from UF’s Dan Mullen, but with Florida’s issues in the passing game and Georgia’s dominance on defense – paired with the increasingly lethal attack from Todd Monken’s offense – I don’t see a way the Gators can keep up this season.

Georgia wins and covers the two touchdown line: Dawgs 38, Florida 13.

Get ready for game day! UGA-UF Hall of Famer Aaron Murray joins the podcast this week to talk Georgia versus Florida, the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation and College Football Playoff projections. Listen to “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” here:

