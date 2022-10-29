How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs Florida

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) will meet Florida (4-3) on Saturday in Jacksonville for one of college football’s biggest rivalry games.

Both teams are coming off of a bye week and will be prepared for an SEC East battle.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the game.

When, Where?

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Fla.

Watch

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

TV: CBS

On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color) and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Listen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Live stream: CBS app, fuboTV (try it free)

Series history

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia leads Florida 54-44-2 in the rivalry’s history. The Bulldogs won six of 10 games during the 2010s. Georgia beat Florida just three times during the 1990s and 2000s, so the tide of the SEC East rivalry has changed recently.

The Dawgs avenged the 2020 loss with a 34-7 win last season.

Injury report

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

DL Jalen Carter – Questionable

WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable

RB Kendall Milton – Questionable

LB Smael Mondon – Probable

DB Dan Jackson – OUT

Matchup Predictor

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a 92.8% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire