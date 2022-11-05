How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Tennessee

It’s time. The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) take on the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) on Saturday for one of the biggest regular-season matchups in SEC history.

Here’s a prediction along with how to watch, listen or stream UGA versus Tennessee.

When, Where?

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Ga.

Watch

TV: CBS

On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) Gary Danielson (color) and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: CBS Sports app, fuboTV (try it free

Series History

Georgia and Tennessee’s first game was played in 1899. The Vols beat the Bulldogs 5-0. Since then, the two programs have met 50 times. Georgia leads the all-time series, 26-23-2, and has won 10 of the last 12 games against the Vols.

UGA beat Tennessee, 41-17, in Neyland Stadium last season.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 74.5% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

The difference here will be on defense. Georgia ranks No. 1 in the SEC in most defensive categories. While the Volunteers do have one of the best run defenses in the SEC (3rd), Tennessee is ranked 10th in the conference in total defense and give up over 300 yards per game through the air.

Georgia’s offense, ranked second in total offense in the SEC behind the Volunteers, will do enough to keep Tennessee on its heels in this matchup.

Prediction: Georgia 38-31, The Bulldogs win and move to 9-0.

