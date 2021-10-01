How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Arkansas

It’s No. 2 Georgia versus No. 8 Arkansas in a top-10 matchup in Athens this Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-0) look to keep the winning-streak alive against the Razorbacks, who started the season unranked and have boosted themselves into SEC contention with big underdog wins over Texas and Texas A&M.

Two of the top teams in the nation square off Between the Hedges.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the game.

Where, When?

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Ga.

Watch

TV: ESPN

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV (try it free)

Series History

Georgia beat Arkansas 37-10 in Fayetteville last season. The Dawgs are 11-4 in the series with two loses coming at home and two defeats at neutral sites.

UGA has won eight of their last nine games against Arkansas. The Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks 30-3 in the 2002 SEC Championship Game for their first SEC title in two decades.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 81.9% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

No. 2 Georgia versus No. 8 Arkansas. Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that this matchup would be such a big-time event?

The Razorbacks have definitely earned their ranking with two statement wins against No. 15 Texas and No. 7 Texas A&M. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, beat a Clemson team who is struggling and has three blowout wins against lower-tier opponents.

Don’t get it twisted, though, Georgia has been waiting for a chance to show its prowess versus a quality opponent and the Razorbacks come to town at the perfect time.

UGA gets two stars back for this week in tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith, who will only boost a team that is not only moving the ball when it wants, but is also allowing barely anything to opposing offenses.

Georgia’s defense is the key here. UGA ranks 1st in total defense, 1st in yards allowed per play and 1st in yards allowed per game. Arkansas has a powerful run game, which ranks 2nd in the SEC, but Georgia’s defense ranks 5th in the nation in rush yards allowed.

Quarterback K.J. Jefferson and receiver Treylon Burks will have to make big plays to keep up with Georgia’s offense on Saturday. And with how the Bulldogs have shut down chunk plays this year, I don’t see the Razorbacks doing enough on offense to pull off the upset.

Dawgs win 31-10

