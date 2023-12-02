How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs Alabama in SEC Championship

The SEC Championship is here. No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) is set to take on No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0) for the conference crown and a shot at the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs have a 29-game win streak on the line, while the Crimson Tide aims to avenge their loss to Georgia in the 2021 national championship.

These two programs are very familiar with each other, which only adds to the drama. UGA head coach Kirby Smart served under Nick Saban at Alabama for nine seasons before taking the helm in Athens.

Saban is 4-1 against Smart, including a 2-0 record in the SEC title game.

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will have a good chance at a CFP spot. If the Bulldogs lose, it’s possible that the SEC is left out of the playoffs entirely.

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:

When, Where?

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Ga.

Watch

TV: CBS, FuboTV (watch here)

On the call: Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline) and Brad Nessler (play-by-play).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: Paramount +, fuboTV (try it free)

Series history

Alabama controls the overall series 42-26-4, including a 3-0 record in Atlanta. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 33-18 for the 2021 national title.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 52.1% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Georgia injury report

