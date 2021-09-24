How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

No. 2 Georgia (3-0) travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt (1-2) this Saturday.

UGA is coming off of a dominant 40-13 SEC opening win over South Carolina and the Commodores return home after dropping one to Stanford 41-23.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the matchup:

Where, When?

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 25 Time: 12 p.m. ET Location: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tenn.

Watch

TV: SEC Network

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191 Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV (try it free)

Series History

The Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores have an interesting series history that dates back to the 1893 season. Georgia has dominated the series recently, but Vanderbilt got off to a hot start. UGA leads the overall series 58-20-2. Georgia has won the last three games in the SEC East series. The Bulldogs and Commodores have played 80 total games in their history. Among SEC East foes, the Dawgs have only faced the Florida Gators more. In 2020, Vanderbilt was supposed to come to Athens, twice. The Commodores' postponed the first matchup due to COVID-19 protocol. The game was rescheduled for two-weeks later (Georgia's senior night) until Vanderbilt once again cancelled. UGA wasn't able to find another opponent in time, ending the Bulldog's prospects of a last home game in Sanford Stadium.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 98.9% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

Georgia has its starting quarterback back in J.T. Daniels and he was firing on all cylinders last week versus South Carolina, going 7 of 7 for 65 yards and a touchdown on third down. Daniels finished with 303 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in his return from an oblique injury. The Bulldogs may have a couple of weapons back this week. Stars Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith have a shot at suiting up after recovering from foot surgeries in fall camp. Washington will boost the tight end group and Smith will be another addition to an already dominant defense.

UGA currently ranks third in total defense and will face a Vanderbilt offense that ranks last in the SEC in points and yards. The Commodores also rank last in the league in both third down conversion rate and in three-and-out rate.

In short, it's the nation's top defense against the worst offense in the SEC. And because it’s a road game, Georgia won’t have walk-ons and a sea of reserves to throw in when the Bulldogs go up by 40 points. Don’t be surprised if the Commodores don’t score a point.

UGA wins 48-3.

Former Georgia defensive end Ray Drew joins J.C. to talk his UGA career, big games in Sanford Stadium, his welcome to the SEC moment and more in a new episode of ‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1LKKgu5rzSLx6W76yhCRrA?si=d1kWGaBiRtG8ZLqLqfN3Pw&dl_branch=1

