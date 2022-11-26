How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

No. 1 Georgia (11-0) returns home for ‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate’ versus Georgia Tech (5-6).

The Bulldogs look to complete their second undefeated regular season in-a-row, while the Yellowjackets fight for a win to make a bowl bid.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the game:

When, Where?

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 26

Time: Noon ET

Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Ga.

TV: ESPN on ABC

On the call: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color) and Kris Budden (sideline).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV (try it free)

Georgia owns the all-times series lead over Georgia Tech. Georgia has 69 wins, 39 loses, and five ties in the 113 game series history.

UGA has lost just three games against the Yellowjackets since 2000. The Yellow Jackets’ last win in Atlanta was back in 1999. However, Georgia Tech’s three victories have all been painful loses for Georgia. Tech won close games in 2008, 2014, and 2016.

Georgia has outscored Georgia Tech 97-7 in the last two meetings.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 98.7% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Get caught up before kickoff with our ‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate’ breakdown featuring Georgia tight end Ryland Goede on the ‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’ podcast.

