How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Tennessee

No. 1 Georgia football (10-0, 7-0 SEC) will visit No. 18 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) this week for the Bulldogs’ last SEC matchup of the regular season.

The Volunteers are coming off a 36-7 drubbing by No. 9 Missouri a week ago, while Georgia is riding high after a top-10 win over Ole Miss, 52-17.

This year’s matchup doesn’t hold the same weight as it did a year ago. In 2022, Tennessee entered the game as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings with a national championship on its mind.

The Bulldogs, then No. 3, dominated the Volunteers 27-13 and never looked back on their way to a second consecutive title.

The SEC East is already clinched by Georgia, but the Vols have an opportunity to leave a stain on the Bulldogs’ season with a home-win.

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:

When, Where?

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tenn.

Watch

TV: CBS, FuboTV (watch here)

On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV (try it free)

Series history

Georgia has won six straight against the Volunteers and leads series 27-23-2 all-time. The Bulldogs have won the last three matchups in Neyland Stadium by an average score of 41-10.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 92.9% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

UGA Injury report

DL Warren Brinson: Questionable (calf)

WR C.J. Smith: Questionable (knee)

DB Julian Humphrey: Doubtful (upper-body)

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Doubtful (forearm)

