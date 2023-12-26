How to watch, listen, stream the Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs Liberty

It’s the first part of a pretty good triple-header of college football on ABC as the Oregon Ducks take on 13-0 Liberty in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Ducks and the Flames get things started at 10 am on New Year’s Day with the two College Football Playoff contests afterward.

Liberty will be going for its biggest win in program history, while Oregon will be trying to send Bo Nix out a winner. The start time is a bit interesting and different as it will be before noon local. The players better eat plenty of Wheaties for this one.

Fans from across the country will be able to check out the Fiesta Bowl in a variety of ways. Here are just a few of them.

How to Watch

Television

ABC

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sideline: Kris Budden



Time: 10 am PST

Location: State Farm Stadium (63,400)

How to Listen

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah

Pregame Show: Joey McMurry

How to Stream

Stream

ABC.com (with TV provider)

ESPNplus.com ($)

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect?

With all of the opt-outs, the question of what to expect is a good one. While the Fiesta Bowl doesn’t have as many opt-outs as some bowl games like the Sun Bowl or the Orange Bowl, some are still questioning the matchup. Oregon is a Power 5 team and Liberty is not. But that some question came up last year when Tulane faced USC in the Sugar Bowl and the Green Wave pulled off the huge upset.

As long as the Ducks don’t take Liberty for granted, the talent gap alone should propel Oregon to victory.

What's at Stake for Both Teams?

For Liberty: This would be the biggest win in the Flames’ history. Liberty was an FCS program until 2018 when they joined Conference USA. They’ve been to four bowl games since then, going 3-1. This is their first New Year’s Day Six bowl and the Flames are attempting to have a perfect season for the first time.

For Oregon: Obviously, the Ducks would like to get that taste of the most recent loss to the Huskies out of their mouth, and defeating Liberty would go a long way to doing that. Quarterback Bo Nix and tailback Bucky Irving will participate is great news for the Ducks and horrible news for the Flames.

