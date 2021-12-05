How to watch, listen, stream Eagles vs. Jets in Week 13

The Jets are hours away from returning to action after narrowly beating the Texans in Week 12.

New York hosts an Eagles team that lost to the Giants at MetLife Stadium last weekend. Philadelphia is fighting to stay in the playoff race and could use a win Sunday afternoon. The Eagles and both New York teams, meanwhile, have a shot at two top-10 draft picks.

Here is how you can watch Gang Green’s clash with the Eagles.

Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

WCBS

Radio

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM