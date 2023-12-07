How to watch, listen to and stream Cy-Hawk Iowa State vs. Iowa men's basketball today
The Iowa and Iowa State men's basketball teams renew their Cy-Hawk rivalry at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa is 5-3 and coming off a humbling 87-68 loss at Purdue on Monday in the Big Ten Conference opener. Ben Krikke leads the Hawkeyes at 18.4 points per game. Payton Sandfort is Iowa's leading rebounder at 7.9 per contest.
Iowa State is 6-2 and most recently beat DePaul 99-80 in Chicago last Friday. Tamin Lipsey has been the Cyclones' best player this season, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Thursday's game.
How to watch and listen to Iowa at Iowa State men's basketball today
TV: ESPNU
Livestream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network and Cyclone Radio Network
What time does Iowa at Iowa State men's basketball start today?
When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, Dec. 7
Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
Who are the announcers for Cy-Hawk men's basketball today?
Play-by-play: Rich Hollenberg
Color analyst: Jon Crispin
What is the betting line for Iowa vs. Iowa State men's basketball today?
Iowa State is a 7-point favorite
Over/under is 157.5
Iowa men's basketball 2023-24 schedule, recent results
Nov. 29 vs. North Florida (W, 103-78)
Dec. 4 at Purdue (L, 87-68)
Dec. 7 at Iowa State, 6:30
Dec. 10 vs. Michigan, 3:30
Iowa State men's basketball 2023-24 schedule, recent results
Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M in Florida tournament (L, 73-69)
Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)
Dec. 7 vs. Iowa, 6:30
Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M, 6:30
