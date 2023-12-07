How to watch, listen to and stream Cy-Hawk Iowa State vs. Iowa men's basketball today

The Iowa and Iowa State men's basketball teams renew their Cy-Hawk rivalry at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa is 5-3 and coming off a humbling 87-68 loss at Purdue on Monday in the Big Ten Conference opener. Ben Krikke leads the Hawkeyes at 18.4 points per game. Payton Sandfort is Iowa's leading rebounder at 7.9 per contest.

Iowa State is 6-2 and most recently beat DePaul 99-80 in Chicago last Friday. Tamin Lipsey has been the Cyclones' best player this season, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Thursday's game.

How to watch and listen to Iowa at Iowa State men's basketball today

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network and Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State on FUBO (free trial)

What time does Iowa at Iowa State men's basketball start today?

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, Dec. 7

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Who are the announcers for Cy-Hawk men's basketball today?

Play-by-play: Rich Hollenberg

Color analyst: Jon Crispin

What is the betting line for Iowa vs. Iowa State men's basketball today?

Iowa State is a 7-point favorite

Over/under is 157.5

Odds by DraftKings

Read more Cy-Hawk men's basketball coverage

Iowa men's basketball 2023-24 schedule, recent results

Nov. 29 vs. North Florida (W, 103-78)

Dec. 4 at Purdue (L, 87-68)

Dec. 7 at Iowa State, 6:30

Dec. 10 vs. Michigan, 3:30

Iowa State men's basketball 2023-24 schedule, recent results

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M in Florida tournament (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa, 6:30

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M, 6:30

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What channel is Iowa vs. Iowa State basketball today?