How to watch, listen or stream Colorado vs. Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes managed to get their 14th win of the season against the Oregon State Beavers at home last weekend, snapping a rough three-game losing streak. They’ll play their third consecutive home game against the Utah Utes on Saturday, hopefully getting another win in the process.

Following this game, the Buffs will hit the road for their next three games, taking on Oregon State, Cal and Stanford.

How to watch/listen/stream Colorado vs. Utah:

Location: CU Events Center (Boulder, CO)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 12

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Broadcast: Pac-12 Network (Jacob Tobey, Mike Montgomery)

Local Radio: KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (Mark Johnson, Scott Wilke)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List