How to watch, listen or stream Colorado’s home finale against Washington

The final home game of the season has arrived.

Just days after firing head coach Jimmy Lake, the 4-6 Washington Huskies enter Folsom Field looking to keep their slim hopes alive for a bowl game. Meanwhile, the 3-7 Buffaloes are looking to avoid losing eight games for the first time since 2015. This should be a winnable game for Colorado despite its recent troubles on defense.

Washington has held Colorado’s number in the Pac-12 era but the Buffaloes are coming off a 2019 victory.

Because Saturday is the final home game, it should be an emotional farewell for those Buffs playing in their final collegiate game. Don’t miss it.

How to watch/listen/stream Washington at Colorado