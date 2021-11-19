How to watch, listen or stream Colorado’s home finale against Washington

Jack Carlough
·1 min read

The final home game of the season has arrived.

Just days after firing head coach Jimmy Lake, the 4-6 Washington Huskies enter Folsom Field looking to keep their slim hopes alive for a bowl game. Meanwhile, the 3-7 Buffaloes are looking to avoid losing eight games for the first time since 2015. This should be a winnable game for Colorado despite its recent troubles on defense.

Washington has held Colorado’s number in the Pac-12 era but the Buffaloes are coming off a 2019 victory.

Because Saturday is the final home game, it should be an emotional farewell for those Buffs playing in their final collegiate game. Don’t miss it.

How to watch/listen/stream Washington at Colorado

  • Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, Colorado)

  • Time: 1:00 p.m. MT

  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

  • Radio: KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (Colorado local)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Recommended Stories