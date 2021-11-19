How to watch, listen or stream Colorado’s home finale against Washington
The final home game of the season has arrived.
Just days after firing head coach Jimmy Lake, the 4-6 Washington Huskies enter Folsom Field looking to keep their slim hopes alive for a bowl game. Meanwhile, the 3-7 Buffaloes are looking to avoid losing eight games for the first time since 2015. This should be a winnable game for Colorado despite its recent troubles on defense.
Washington has held Colorado’s number in the Pac-12 era but the Buffaloes are coming off a 2019 victory.
Because Saturday is the final home game, it should be an emotional farewell for those Buffs playing in their final collegiate game. Don’t miss it.
How to watch/listen/stream Washington at Colorado
Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, Colorado)
Time: 1:00 p.m. MT
Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Radio: KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (Colorado local)
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)