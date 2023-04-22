How to watch, listen and stream Colorado football’s 2023 spring game

The biggest spring game in all of college football this year is at Folsom Field.

Over 45,000 are expected to attend Colorado’s 2023 Black & Gold Day on Saturday as fans will get their first in-person look at quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way phenom Travis Hunter and head coach Deion Sanders sporting the Buffaloes’ colors.

Prior to the game, over 20 legendary former players will be signing autographs at Franklin Field, and both the CU volleyball and women’s soccer teams are hosting their own scrimmages against rival schools.

We’ll be providing coverage throughout the day here at Buffaloes Wire and if you can’t make it to Folsom, below is information on how to watch, listen and stream the game live:

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Game time: Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. MT

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, Colorado)

TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Colorado Football Radio Network KHOW 630 AM (local)

Players to watch

Colorado football running back Dylan Edwards (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Incoming freshman running back Dylan Edwards

USF transfer wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Jackson State transfer wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter

FOR MORE: 10 Buffs to watch during Saturday’s spring game

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire