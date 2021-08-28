How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Seahawks
The Chargers wrap up the preseason with a matchup against the Seahawks tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know so that way you can tune in.
Game Information
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Saturday, Aug. 28 — 7:00 p.m. PT
Lumen Field — Seattle, WA
Television
The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network and on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and San Diego. Spero Dedes, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts will have the call.
Radio
ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)
FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)
Streaming
NFL Game Pass
FuboTV (try it for free)
Social Media
