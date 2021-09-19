How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Cowboys
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to build off their win in the season opener, as they’re set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s matchup:
Game Information
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Sept. 19 — 1:25 p.m. PT
SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA
Television
Those in the red area on the TV map will get the game on CBS.
Radio
ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)
FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)
Streaming
FuboTV (try it for free)
Social Media
