How to watch, listen, stream Buccaneers vs. Jets in Week 17

The Jets are hours away from returning to action after getting back into the win column against the Jaguars in Week 16.

It will be tough for New York to make it two in a row with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers coming to MetLife Stadium. Tampa Bay is playing for playoff seeding and is just one game back of the top spot in the NFC. The Jets might be 4-11 and dead last in the AFC East with just two weeks left to play, but there is still plenty on the line in their Week 17 matchup.

Here is how you can watch the Jets clash with the Buccaneers.

Game Information

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

FOX

Radio

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

