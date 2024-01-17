How to watch, listen to Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure men's basketball on Wednesday

Rhode Island Rams (9-7, 3-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-5, 1-2 A-10)

Saint Bonaventure takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Chad Venning scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 80-74 loss to the Fordham Rams. The Bonnies are 5-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting. The Rams are 3-0 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is seventh in the A-10 scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Saint Bonaventure averages 73.9 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 72.8 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 6.5 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

Nov 16, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Mika Adams-Woods (3) drives to the basket against Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the top performers for Saint Bonaventure and Rhode Island?

Venning is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 14.4 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Cam Estevez averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play St. Bonaventure?

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the URI Rams vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

The game will be on ESPN+ and the Varsity Network

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. Saint Bonaventure game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen to Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure men's basketball on Wednesday