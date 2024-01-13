How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams host the UMass Minutemen

Rhode Island hosts the UMass Minutemen after Luis Kortright scored 26 points in Rhode Island's 79-74 win against the Davidson Wildcats. The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Jaden House averaging 8.0. The Minutemen are 2-1 in A-10 play. UMass is 10-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game. Rhode Island averages 73.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 70.3 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

More: Rhode Island basketball makes it 3 in a row with win over Atlantic 10 foe Davidson

Rams guard Luis Kortright looks for pass out after being double teamed by St. Joseph's defenders in a Jan. 3 game.

Who are the top performers for Rhode Island and Massachusetts?

Luis Kortright is averaging 11.3 points for the Rams. House is averaging 13.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island. Josh Cohen is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Last 10 games

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

When and where does URI play UMass?

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. UMass Minutemen

The game will be televised on ESPN+, and streamed on The Varsity Network

What is the betting line for the URI-UMass game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to Watch/Listen URI vs. UMass today from the Ryan Center