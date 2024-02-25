How to watch and listen as Rhode Island men's basketball plays at La Salle on Sunday

Rhode Island, coming off an 85-77 loss to Richmond despite 23 points from David Fuchs, visits the La Salle Explorers on Sunday.

The Explorers are 9-6 on their home court. La Salle is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Rams are 5-8 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

La Salle averages 73.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 74.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 74.4 La Salle allows to opponents.

URI's Luis Kortright, defending here against a pass during a game against Duquesne earlier this season, had 23 points in a loss to Richmond last week.

The top performers for the La Salle Explorers and Rhode Island Rams

Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 1.9 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play La Salle?

Philadelphia; Sunday, noon.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams at La Salle Explorers

The game will be televised on USA Network and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the URI vs. La Salle?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch and listen as Rhode Island men's basketball plays at La Salle on Sunday