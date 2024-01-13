How to watch and listen as Rhode Island hosts Massachusetts in men's basketball on Saturday

UMass Minutemen (11-4, 2-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-7, 2-0 A-10)

UMass, which defeated La Salle, 81-65, behind Josh Cohen's 24 points, visits the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday afternoon. The Rams have gone 7-2 at home. Rhode Island is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Minutemen are 2-1 in A-10 play. UMass is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Rhode Island averages 73.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 70.3 UMass allows. UMass averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Minutemen match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

Jaden House leads the Rams with 13.9 points a game this season.

Who are the top performers for Rhode Island and UMass?

Jaden House is averaging 13.9 points for the Rams. Cam Estevez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island. Cohen is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play UMass

South Kingstown, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. UMass Minutemen

The game will be on ESPN+ and The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. UMass game?

Odds will be posted here.

