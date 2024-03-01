How to watch and listen as Rhode Island hosts Saint Louis in men's basketball

The Saint Louis Billikens, coming off an 80-64 loss to the Richmond Spiders despite 21 points from Gibson Jimerson, face the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday.

The Rams have gone 9-6 at home. Rhode Island is 1-3 in one-possession games. The Billikens have gone 3-12 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Rhode Island is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 74.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 77.0 Rhode Island gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

URI's Jaden House will lead the Rams against Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 game on Saturday.

The top performers for Rhode Island and Saint Louis

Jaden House is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rams.

Jimerson is averaging 14.5 points for the Billikens.

The last 10 games

Rams: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Billikens: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play Saint Louis

South Kingstown, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. Saint Louis Billikens

The game will be televised on CBSSN and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. Saint Louis game?

Odds will be posted here.

