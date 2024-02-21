How to watch and listen as Rhode Island hosts Richmond in men's basketball on Wednesday

Richmond, which got 24 points from Jordan King in its 90-74 victory over George Washington in its last game, visits the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday.

The Rams have gone 9-5 at home. Rhode Island has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Spiders are 10-2 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Rhode Island makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Richmond has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Spiders match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

Rhode Island's Jaden House goes in for a score early in Sunday's game against Loyola-Chicago at the Ryan Center.

The top performers for Rhode Island and Richmond

Jaden House averages 1.5 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

King is averaging 18.7 points for the Spiders. Dji Bailey is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Their last 10 games

Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

When and where does Richmond play Rhode Island?

At South Kingstown, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Richmond Spiders vs. Rhode Island Rams

The game will be ESPN+ and The Varsity Network.

