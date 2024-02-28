How to watch and listen as Rhode Island basketball visits Virginia Commonwealth

Jaden House and the Rhode Island Rams visit Max Shulga and the VCU Rams in A-10 action Wednesday.

Jaden House will be leading his URI Rams against the VCU Rams on Wednesday.

The VCU Rams are 12-5 in home games. VCU averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game. The Rhode Island Rams are 5-9 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

VCU averages 71.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 76.6 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island scores 7.2 more points per game (73.5) than VCU allows to opponents (66.3).

The VCU Rams and Rhode Island Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

The top performers

Shulga is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the VCU Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU. House is averaging 14.9 points for the Rhode Island Rams. David Green is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

More: Rhode Island basketball's woes continue. Here's what happened Sunday at La Salle.

Rhode Island Rams: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play VCU?

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. the VCU Bulldogs

The game will be CBSSN and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the URI vs. VCU game?

