How to watch and listen as Rhode Island basketball hosts Fordham on Wednesday

Rhode Island, which is coming off a 96-62 loss at Dayton despite 27 points from Jaden House, takes on the Fordham Rams on Wednesday.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 8-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Fordham Rams are 2-3 in conference play. Fordham has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

URI's Jaden House, who led all scorers with 27 points in a loss at Dayton, will lead the Rams against Fordham on Wednesday.

Rhode Island averages 73.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.1 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

The Rhode Island Rams and Fordham Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

The top performers for Rhode Island and Fordham

House is averaging 15.3 points for the Rhode Island Rams. Luis Kortright is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Japhet Medor is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Fordham Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Fordham.

The last 10 games

Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play Fordham?

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. Fordham Rams

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the URI vs. Fordham game?

