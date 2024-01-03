How to watch and listen as Rhode Island basketball hosts St. Joseph's on Wednesday

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3) at Rhode Island Rams (6-7)

Erik Reynolds II and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks visit Zek Montgomery and the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday. The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Rhode Island is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game. The Hawks are 1-2 in road games. Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Rhode Island averages 72.8 points, 8.1 more per game than the 64.7 Saint Joseph's (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph's (PA) scores 5.7 more points per game (77.9) than Rhode Island gives up to opponents (72.2). The Rams and Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

Jaden House is averaging 14.1 points for the Rams.

Who are the top performers for Rhode Island and St. Joe's?

Jaden House is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Rams. Montgomery is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island. Reynolds is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists. Cameron Brown is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph's (PA).

The last 10 games

Rams: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

When and where does URI play St. Joe's?

At the Ryan Center on URI campus, South Kingstown, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. St. Joseph's Hawks

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the URI vs. St. Joe's game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen as Rhode Island basketball hosts St. Joseph's