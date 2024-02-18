How to watch or listen as Rhode Island basketball hosts Loyola of Chicago on Sunday

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-13, 5-6 A-10)

Rhode Island hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Jaden House scored 22 points in the Rams' 81-79 loss to the UMass Minutemen last week.

More: Rhode Island basketball storms back to within 2 in final minutes. Here's what happened.

The Rams are 9-4 in home games. Rhode Island gives up 75.9 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game. The Ramblers are 10-2 in conference games. Loyola Chicago averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Braden Norris with 4.6.

URI's Jaden House looks for an opening as UMass guard Keon Thompson defends during a game on Jan. 13 at the Ryan Center.

Rhode Island averages 74.1 points, 6.5 more per game than the 67.6 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 73.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 75.9 Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Ramblers meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

The top performers for Rhode Island and Loyola

House is averaging 15.3 points for the Rams. David Green is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island. Norris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Des Watson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

The last 10 games

Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

When and where does URI play Loyola?

South Kingstown, Rhode Island; Sunday, noon.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. Loyola Ramblerss

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the URI vs. Loyola game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch or listen as Rhode Island basketball hosts Loyola of Chicago on Sunday