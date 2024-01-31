How to watch and listen to Rhode Island basketball as it hosts the La Salle Explorers

Rhode Island, which is coming off a 92-84 loss to George Mason despite 29 points by David Green, hosts the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams have gone 8-3 in home games. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 47.0% from the field. The Explorers are 2-5 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Rhode Island's average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 74.1 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 76.1 Rhode Island gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

Dec 16, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; La Salle Explorers guard Khalil Brantley (5) drives to the basket past Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the top performers for Rhode Island and La Salle?

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island. Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for La Salle.

The last 10 games

Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play La Salle

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. La Salle Explorers

The game will be ESPN+ and The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. La Salle game?

