How to watch, listen to Rhode Island basketball in its game at George Washington on Tuesday

Rhode Island Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-7, 3-5 A-10)

Rhode Island, coming off an 85-71 loss to Duquesne despite 20 points from David Green, faces the George Washington Revolutionaries on Tuesday.

The Revolutionaries are 11-2 in home games. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Darren Buchanan Jr. averaging 9.9. The Rams are 4-5 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game. George Washington averages 79.9 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 76.2 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game George Washington gives up. The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

Rhode Island forward David Green takes - and makes - a 3-point shot against the UMass Minutemen on Saturday at the Ryan Center. 1/13/24

Who are the top performers for George Washington and Rhode Island?

James Bishop is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 17.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play George Washington?

Tuesday at Washington, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. George Washington game?

