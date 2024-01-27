How to watch and listen as Rhode Island basketball visits George Mason on Saturday

Rhode Island aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against George Mason. The Patriots have gone 10-1 in home games. George Mason has a 2-0 record in one-possession games. The Rams are 3-3 against conference opponents. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 35.6% from 3-point range. George Mason averages 72.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 75.3 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.2 more points per game (72.9) than George Mason gives up (65.7). The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

Rhode Island's Luis Kortright goes in for a layup on Wednesday vs.Fordham. 1/24/24

Who are the top performers for George Mason and Rhode Island?

Ronald Polite is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Patriots. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play George Mason?

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. George Mason Patriots?

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. George Mason game?

Odds will be posted here.

