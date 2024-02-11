How to watch and listen to Rhode Island basketball as it plays at UMass on Sunday

Rhode Island, which is coming off an 88-65 win over George Washington University and Zek Montgomery's 30 points, visits the UMass Minutemen on Sunday.

The Minutemen have gone 10-2 at home. UMass has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

URI's Zek Montgomery drives to the basket during a game against La Salle in January.

The Rams are 5-5 in conference matchups. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Jaden House averaging 7.8.

UMass' average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 73.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the 72.0 UMass allows to opponents.

The top performers for UMass and Rhode Island

Rahsool Diggins is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 12.6 points. Josh Cohen is shooting 46.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

House is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rams. David Green is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play UMass

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. Massachusetts Minutemen

The game will be televised on the USA Network and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the URI vs. UMass game?

Odds will be posted here.

