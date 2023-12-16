How to watch and listen to the Providence vs. Sacred Heart basketball game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) at Providence Friars (8-2)

Providence will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Friars host Sacred Heart. The Friars are 7-0 in home games. The Pioneers are 1-4 in road games. Sacred Heart allows 73.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game. Providence makes 46.8% of its shots from the field, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Sacred Heart averages 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than Providence allows (63.5).

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins is averaging 15.9 points a game.

Who are the top performers for Providence and Sacred Heart?

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 2.2 3-pointers for Providence. Kyle McGee is averaging 7.4 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

When and where does Providence play Sacred Heart?

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.

More: Providence basketball leaves little doubt in this cross-city matchup with Brown

How to watch the Providence Friars vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers?

The game will be televised on FS1 network and The Varsity Network.

How to listen to the Providence vs. Sacred Heart game?

The game will be aired on WPRO AM (790) and FM (99.7).

More: Here where Big East men's basketball teams rank with conference play on tap. Who's No. 1?

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Sacret Heart game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers basketball game