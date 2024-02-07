How to watch or listen when Providence men's basketball hosts Creighton on Wednesday

Creighton Bluejays (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-8, 5-6 Big East)

No. 19 Creighton visits the Providence Friars after Baylor Scheierman scored 26 points in the Bluejay's 99-98 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars are 11-2 on their home court. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 9.9. The Bluejays have gone 7-4 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game. Providence scores 72.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.6 Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 14.0 more points per game (80.5) than Providence gives up (66.5).

Providence guard Devin Carter (22), in action here against Georgetown, leads the Friars with 18.7 points per game.

The top performers for Providence and Creigton

Devin Carter is averaging 18.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Oduro is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Providence. Scheierman is averaging 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

The last 10 games

Friars: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

When and where does Providence play Creigton?

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Creighton Bluejays

The game will be televised on FoxSports2 (FS2) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Creighton game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen when Providence men's basketball hosts Creighton