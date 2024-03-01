How to watch and listen as the Providence Friars host the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (18-10, 9-8 Big East)

Villanova, coming off a win over Georgetown in which Eric Dixon scored 22 points, visits the Providence Friars on Saturday.

Villanova forward Eric Dixon finished with 22 points against Georgetown earlier this week.

The Friars have gone 14-2 at home. Providence is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game. The Wildcats are 9-8 in conference games. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Providence makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Villanova averages 71.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 69.1 Providence gives up to opponents.

The top performers for Providence

Devin Carter is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Josh Oduro is averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Providence.

The last 10 games

Friars: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

When and where does Providence play Villanova

Providence; Saturday, noon, at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Villanova Wildcats

The game will be televised on Fox and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Villanova game?

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen as Providence Friars host Villanova Wildcats