How to watch and listen to Providence at DePaul men's basketball on Wednesday

Providence, which got 20 points from Josh Oduro in an 85-65 loss to Xavier last week, hosts the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday. The Blue Demons are 3-7 in home games. DePaul has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Friars are 2-4 against Big East opponents. Providence is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

DePaul averages 65.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.9 Providence gives up. Providence averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than DePaul allows. The Blue Demons and Friars square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

Dec 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Chico Carter Jr. (2) goes to the basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the top performers for DePaul and Providence?

Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists. Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Devin Carter is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Oduro is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

The last 10 games

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

When and where does Providence play DePaul?

At Chicago, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. DePaul game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen to Providence at DePaul men's basketball on Wednesday