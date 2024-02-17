How to watch and listen as Providence College basketball hosts DePaul on Saturday

Providence College, coming off a 75-72 win over St. John's in which Josh Oduro scored 28 points, hosts the DePaul Blue Demons.

Providence forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots the ball against the St. John's during Saturday's game. He finished with 28 points.

More: Here's why Providence basketball beating St. John's means more than just another win

More: Even at 71, ex-Providence coach Rick Pitino still has his sights on another championship

The Friars are 13-2 in home games. Providence is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game. The Blue Demons are 0-13 in conference play. DePaul ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Da'Sean Nelson averaging 6.3.

Providence averages 73.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 80.5 DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

More: Big East rankings: UConn, Marquette are the cream of the conference. Can anyone catch up?

The top performers for Providence and DePaul

: Devin Carter is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Oduro is shooting 55.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for DePaul.

The last 10 games

Friars: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

When and where does Providence play DePaul?

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. DePaul game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch and listen as Providence College basketball hosts DePaul on Saturday