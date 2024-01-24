How to watch and listen as Providence basketball visits Seton Hall on Wednesday

Providence Friars (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 6-2 Big East)

Providence faces the Seton Hall Pirates following a game in which Devin Carter scored 25 points in the Friars' 100-62 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Pirates are 9-2 on their home court. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Friars are 3-4 in Big East play. Providence averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Seton Hall makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Providence averages 74.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 70.2 Seton Hall gives up to opponents.

Jan 20, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) drives for a shot as Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) defends during double overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the top performers for Seton Hall and Providence?

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.3 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Carter is averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Providence.

The last 10 games

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

When and where does Providence play Seton Hall?

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Seton Hall game?

Odds will be posted here.

