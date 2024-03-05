How to watch and listen as Providence basketball visits Georgetown on Tuesday

Providence Friars (18-11, 9-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-20, 2-16 Big East)

Georgetown, coming off a 98-93 loss to Xavier in which Rowan Brumbaugh scored 24 points, hosts the Providence Friars.

The Hoyas have gone 7-11 in home games. Georgetown is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Friars have gone 9-9 against Big East opponents. Georgetown scores 71.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 69.1 Providence gives up. Providence averages 73.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 78.0 Georgetown allows to opponents.

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) drives to the basket around Georgetown guard Jayden Epps during a game at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Jan. 27.

The top performers

Jayden Epps is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 1.8 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

The last 10 games for Providence and Georgetown

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

When and where does Providence play Georgetown?

At Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Georgetown game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch and listen as Providence basketball visits Georgetown on Tuesday