How to watch and listen as Providence basketball travels to face St. John's

St. John's center Joel Soriano grabs a rebound in a Jan. 2 game against the Butler. Soriano is averaging 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game for the Red Storm.

Providence Friars (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at St. John's Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East)

St. John's, which is coming off an 81-71 victory over the Villanova Wildcats in game in which Joel Soriano scored 20 points, hosts the Providence Friars. The Red Storm have gone 7-1 in home games. St. John's ranks fifth in the Big East with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Soriano averaging 10.3. The Friars have gone 2-2 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East shooting at 32.7% from 3-point range. St. John's scores 79.8 points, 15.7 more per game than the 64.1 Providence allows. Providence averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game St. John's gives up. The matchup on Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

More: Huskies still top dogs in Big East. Here's where Providence ended up after a pair of losses.

Who are the top performers for St. John's and Providence?

Soriano is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Red Storm. Devin Carter is scoring 17.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Friars.

More: St. John's proves too much for Providence women down the stretch. Here's what happened.

The last 10 games

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game. Friars: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

More: Undermanned Providence basketball comes up short against Creighton; what you need to know

When and where does Providence play St. John's ?

At New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. St. John's Red Storm

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. St. John's game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen to Providence basketball at St. John's