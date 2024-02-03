How to watch and listen to Providence basketball as it plays at Villanova on Sunday

Providence Friars (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 4-6 Big East)

Providence, coming off a 74-65 loss to No. 1 UConn Huskies, a game in which Devin Carter scored 20 points, plays at the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday.

More: Lesson learned for Providence basketball in facing No. 1 Connecticut

The Wildcats are 6-4 in home games. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Tyler Burton paces the Wildcats with 7.3 boards. The Friars are 5-5 in conference play. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game.

More: 3 takeaways from Providence basketball's loss at No. 1 Connecticut on Wednesday night

Villanova makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Providence averages 5.4 more points per game (73.8) than Villanova gives up (68.4).

More: UConn standing tall atop this week's Big East power rankings; Xavier, Providence climb

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

Villanova forward Eric Dixon (43) looks for an opening during last week's game against Butler.

The top performers for Villanova and Providence

Justin Moore is averaging 10.8 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Carter is averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

The last 10 games

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

When and where does Providence play Villanova?

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Villanova Wildcats?

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM) radio

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Villanova game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch and listen to Providence basketball as it plays at Villanova on Sunday