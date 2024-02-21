How to watch and listen when Providence basketball plays at Xavier on Wednesday

Providence Friars (17-9, 8-7 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-12, 7-7 Big East)

Providence, coming off an 81-70 win over DePaul in which Devin Carter scored 31 points, faces the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday.

The Musketeers are 10-5 in home games. Xavier ranks third in the Big East with 16.6 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.9. The Friars are 8-7 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East with 13.7 assists per game led by Carter averaging 3.4.

Providence guard Devin Carter (22) tries to dribble around a Butler defender during a game on Feb. 10.

Xavier's average of 7.0 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Providence gives up. Providence has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

Who are the top performers for Xavier and Providence?

Quincy Olivari is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Musketeers. Carter is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Friars.

The last 10 games for the Xavier Musketeers and Providence Friars

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

When and where does Providence play Xavier?

At Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Xavier Musketeers

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Xavier game?

Odds will be posted here.

