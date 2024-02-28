How to watch and listen as Providence basketball plays at Marquette on Wednesday

No. 5 Marquette, coming off an 88-64 victory over Xavier in which Kam Jones scored 34 points, hosts the Providence Friars on Wednesday.

Marquette guard Kam Jones, who had 34 points, drives along the baseline during Sunday's win over Xavier.

The Golden Eagles are 13-1 in home games. Marquette is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Friars are 9-7 in conference play. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Marquette makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Providence has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The top performers for Marquette and Providence

Jones is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Devin Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 61.7% over the last 10 games for Providence.

The last 10 games

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

When and where does Providence play Butler?

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Marquette game?

Odds will be posted here.

