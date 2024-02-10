How to watch and listen as Providence basketball plays at Butler on Saturday

Providence Friars (15-8, 6-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-8, 6-6 Big East)

Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Josh Oduro scored 32 points in PC's 91-87 overtime win over the Creighton Bluejays.

Providence forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots over Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner during a game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.8 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.1. Butler averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Providence allows.

The Friars have gone 6-6 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks second in the Big East with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Carter averaging 7.0. Providence averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Butler gives up.

The top performers for Butler and Providence

Pierre Brooks is averaging 16 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Butler. Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Oduro is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Providence.

The last 10 games

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

Where and when will Providence play Butler?

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars at Butler Bulldogs

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Butler game?

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen as Providence basketball plays at Butler Saturday