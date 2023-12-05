How to watch and listen to Providence basketball play at Oklahoma on Tuesday

No. 25 Oklahoma, which got 20 points from Otega Oweh in the Sooners' 107-86 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday, will host the Providence Friars on Tuesday. The Sooners are 5-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh dunks the ball during the first half of Thursday's game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Friars play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Providence is third in the Big East allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Oklahoma averages 87.4 points, 23.8 more per game than the 63.6 Providence allows. Providence averages 13.7 more points per game (77.3) than Oklahoma gives up (63.6).

Who are the top performers for Oklahoma and Providence?

Oweh is shooting 68.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 13.6 points for Oklahoma.

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins drives to the basket against Rhode Island in Saturday's game.

Bryce Hopkins is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 15.3 points for Providence.

When and where do Oklahoma and Providence play?

Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Providence Friars?

The game will be televised on ESPNU network.

How to listen to the Oklahoma-Providence game?

The game will be aired on WPRO (630 AM and 99.7 FM).

What is the betting line for the Oklahoma vs. Providence game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

Associated Press

