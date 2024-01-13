How to watch and listen as Providence basketball hosts Xavier on Saturday

Xavier Musketeers (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-5, 2-3 Big East)

More: Providence basketball digs an early hole and nearly climbs out vs. St. John's. What happened.

Providence, which was led by Devin Carter's 31 points in a 75-73 loss to St. John's on Wednesday, hosts the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday afternoon. The Friars have gone 10-1 at home. Providence has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Musketeers have gone 1-3 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks fourth in the Big East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 3.2. Providence averages 8.0 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged. The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

More: Without Bryce Hopkins, can Kim English and Providence basketball figure out a path forward?

Who are the top performers for Providence and Xavier?

Carter is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Providence. Ousmane is averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 3.2 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Xavier forward Abou Ousmane (24) battles for the ball during a game against Seton Hall last month.

Last 10 games

Friars: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game. Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

When and where does Providence play Xavier

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Xavier Musketeers

The game will be televised on FoxSports1 (FS1) and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

More: Providence basketball lands highly rated recruit. Who is it?

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Xavier game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch and listen as Providence basketball hosts Xavier on Saturday