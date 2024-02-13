How to watch or listen to Providence basketball as it hosts St. John's on Tuesday

St. John's Red Storm (14-10, 6-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (15-9, 6-7 Big East)

Providence College, coming off a 75-72 loss to Butler despite 20 points from Corey Floyd Jr., hosts the St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday night.

The Friars have gone 12-2 at home. Providence averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Red Storm are 6-7 in Big East play. St. John's ranks seventh in the Big East, giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Providence's Corey Floyd Jr., in action here against Creighton last month, scored 20 points in the Friars loss to Butler last week.

Providence averages 7.9 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game St. John's gives up. St. John's averages 9.1 more points per game (76.9) than Providence gives up (67.8).

The top performers for Providence and St. John's

Devin Carter is averaging 19 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Providence.

Daniss Jenkins is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Joel Soriano is averaging 12.7 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John's.

The last 10 games

Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

When and where does Providence play St. John's?

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. St. John's Red Storm

The game will be televised on CBSSN and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. St. John's game?

Odds will be posted here.

