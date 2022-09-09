How to watch and listen to the Packers vs. Vikings Week 1 game on TV, live stream and radio

The wait is over, Packers fans.

Nearly eight months after the Packers' shocking playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Rodgers and Co. are back for another run at the Super Bowl in 2022.

And Week 1 should be a doozy against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Plus, these comments from former Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who is now with the Vikings, have given this game some extra spice — if it needed it.

Here's what you should know about the game, including how to watch on TV, live stream, odds and recent history.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers open the season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings as 1.5 point favorites. The Packers and Vikings split the series last year, with Green Bay falling to Minnesota, 34-31, on a last-second field goal at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11.

What time is the Packers vs. Vikings game?

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

What TV channel is Packers vs. Vikings?

Fox (Channel 6 in Milwaukee and Channel 11 in the Green Bay/Appleton region).

How can I live stream the Packers vs. Vikings game?

You can download the Fox Now app to watch live TV. It's free to download, but the app requires a subscription with a TV provider. You can also watch Fox through the following streaming services: fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Who are the announcers for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

Since this is Fox's game of the week, you would normally expect to see Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. But that duo has moved over to ESPN for "Monday Night Football." Fox's new No. 1 crew and the one that will call the Packers-Vikings game is Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst). Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the sideline.

How can I listen to the Packers vs. Vikings game?

WRNW-FM - 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee or on Packers Radio Network statewide broadcast affiliates in your area. Here's a map of the Packers Radio Network affiliates in each part of Wisconsin as well in some areas of North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Michigan.

What is the spread for betting the Packers vs. Vikings?

The Packers are 1 ½ point favorites, according to Tipico Sports. The over/under is 46.5 and the Packers are -117 on the money line, while the Vikings are -101.

Preston Smith and the Packers defense will look to stop the Vikings' high-powered offense on Sunday in the season opener.

What was the season series between the Packers and Vikings in 2021?

The Packers and Vikings split the two-game set last year. Both teams won at home.

The Vikings defeated the Packers, 34-31, on a last-second field goal in Week 11 on Nov. 21. Green Bay cruised to a 37-10 victory in Week 17 on Jan. 2 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

