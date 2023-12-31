How to watch, listen: No. 1 Michigan football vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Rose Bowl Game

It’s the big one — the Rose Bowl, the granddaddy of them all. The College Football Playoff semifinal, with the winner having the right to play in the national championship game in Houston the following week.

On Monday, Michigan football will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a clash between the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in college football. It’s Jim Harbaugh vs. Nick Saban, blue vs. red — all of the narratives converge in this one. It will not just be the biggest game to this point of bowl season, but perhaps the biggest game of the entire season. All eyes will be affixed to this one.

Here’s where and when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)

Time: 5 p.m. EST, 2 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (main telecast) ESPN 2 (FieldPass with Pat McAfee Show) ESPN U (command center) ESPNEWS (SkyCam view) ESPN+ (Michigan football and Alabama home radio simulcasts, All-22)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

If you’re planning on catching the radio broadcast, it will be available at any of the following, as well as on ESPN Radio:

City Station Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 AM Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM Detroit (WWJ) 950 AM Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM Escanaba (WDBC) 680 AM Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM Jackson (WKHM) 970 AM Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM Petoskey (WMBN) 1340 AM Petoskey (W284DG) 104.7 FM Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM Saginaw (WSGW) 790 AM Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM Traverse City (WJML) 1110 AM Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 AM Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

