How to watch, listen: No. 1 Michigan football vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Rose Bowl Game

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

It’s the big one — the Rose Bowl, the granddaddy of them all. The College Football Playoff semifinal, with the winner having the right to play in the national championship game in Houston the following week.

On Monday, Michigan football will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a clash between the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in college football. It’s Jim Harbaugh vs. Nick Saban, blue vs. red — all of the narratives converge in this one. It will not just be the biggest game to this point of bowl season, but perhaps the biggest game of the entire season. All eyes will be affixed to this one.

Here’s where and when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

  • Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)

  • Time: 5 p.m. EST, 2 p.m. PST

  • TV:

    • ESPN (main telecast)

    • ESPN 2 (FieldPass with Pat McAfee Show)

    • ESPN U (command center)

    • ESPNEWS (SkyCam view)

    • ESPN+ (Michigan football and Alabama home radio simulcasts, All-22)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

If you’re planning on catching the radio broadcast, it will be available at any of the following, as well as on ESPN Radio:

List of local radio affiliates available at MGoBlue.com.

City

Station

Alpena (WZTK)

105.7 FM

Ann Arbor (WTKA)

1050 AM

Battle Creek (WBXX)

104.9 FM

Benton Harbor (WSJM)

94.9 FM

Benton Harbor (WSJM)

1400 AM

Benton Harbor (W240CZ)

95.7 FM

Cadillac (WKAD)

93.7 FM

Caro/Cass City (WIDL)

92.1 FM

Detroit (WWJ)

950 AM

Detroit (WXYT)

97.1 FM

Detroit (WOMC)

104.3 FM

Escanaba (WDBC)

680 AM

Flint (WTRX)

1330 AM

Grand Rapids (WOOD)

1300 AM

Grand Rapids (WOOD)

106.9 FM

Grayling (WQON)

100.3 FM

Jackson (WKHM)

970 AM

Jackson (W268CA)

101.5 FM

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU)

92.5 FM

Lansing (WQTX)

92.1 FM

Ludington (WKZC)

94.9 FM

Muskegon (WOOD)

106.9 FM

Newberry (WNBY)

1450 AM

Oscoda (WWTH)

100.7 FM

Petoskey (WMBN)

1340 AM

Petoskey (W284DG)

104.7 FM

Port Huron (WHLS)

1450 AM

Rogers City (WHAK)

99.9 FM

Saginaw (WSGW)

790 AM

Saginaw (WSGW)

100.5 FM

St. Clair (W288BT)

105.5 FM

Sturgis (WBET)

1230 AM

Sturgis (W259CR)

99.7 FM

Toledo, Ohio (WMIM)

98.3 FM

Traverse City (WJML)

1110 AM

Traverse City (WJNL)

1210 AM

Traverse City (W266CS)

101.1 FM

